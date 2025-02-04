Amberley CE Primary School drama workshop experience

We really enjoy providing a wide range of experiences for our children at Amberley. Our school vision is to prepare the children for the wider world with part of this being to encourage creativity and trying things that may take us out of our comfort zone.

'Perform' Drama Workshops

Perform are a company who use a unique mix of drama, dance & singing to bring out every child's potential. Workshops are provided to ensure lots of individual attention by expert teachers - hand-picked for their warmth, energy and professionalism. They focus on children's enthusiasm and engagement in the activities. As well as having, children enjoy real benefits: greater confidence, improved concentration and an increased awareness of what they can achieve.

Earlier this year, each of our classes enjoyed a drama workshop, led by Perform. The children enjoyed it immensely, taking part in freeze framing and role play, great activities for sparking creativity! Freeze frames are such a fun way to express emotions or key moments in a scene and Oak Class particularly enjoyed portraying Arthur pulling Excalibur from the stone. Using their bodies to form the stone added an extra layer of teamwork and imagination to capturing the scene!

Children enjoying drama workshop

We are looking forward to inviting Perform back into school to work with us on World Book Day and seeing what the children are able to create and perform!

Lizzie Martin, Executive Headteacher, Arun Villages Federation