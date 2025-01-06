Anatomy experience at Collyer's 'unforgettable'
Claire Pickens, Collyer’s Co-Head of Biology was delighted with the session: “The Human Anatomist’s expertise and professionalism were exceptional. His enthusiasm and hard work ensured the students had an unforgettable experience.”
Student Zoe Neal thoroughly enjoyed the experience: “I take biology and PE A-level and structures such as that of the heart and lungs were covered in more detail, helping to solidify my understanding.”
Fellow Biology student Semi Ogunwale said: “It gave me more understanding of the human anatomy and made me feel more confident of my chosen career path.”
Francesca Aston said: “Being able to see what we learn about in class in real life, and all the biology intercalated together to explain it all was so fascinating.”
Emily Chance added: “I really enjoyed learning the different medical terminology and applying it in a practical way”
Collyer’s Vice Principal (Curriculum) Rob Hussey was impressed: “Huge thanks Claire and the Biology department for organising this event with the amazing ‘Anatomy Experience’ team. The sessions were massively educational with lively and inspiring practitioners.”
Student Vihaan Shah added: “It was amazing!!”