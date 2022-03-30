Angmering pupils shown archeological finds dating back to late Iron Age and early Roman periods

The objects, discovered at the housebuilder’s Ecclesden Park development on Water Lane, were shown to Year 7 pupils during an interactive assembly detailing the discovery and subsequent excavation process.

David Wilson Southern Counties participated in the discovery of the artefacts in 2021, which include a number of tools used for crops or cattle farming alongside a neolithic flint axe, Roman jewellery and various examples of Roman pottery.

Dedicated archaeologists from TVAS presented the discoveries to the pupils at The Angmering School, explaining how the objects were uncovered, what archaeology looks like on the ground and their significance to local history.

Archaeological finds in Angmering dating back to the Late Iron Age and Early Roman Periods have been showcased to pupils at The Angmering School by David Wilson Homes and its partner Thames Valley Archaeological Services (TVAS).

Kimberley Benson, Sales and Marketing Director for David Wilson Southern Counties, said: “We are proud to work with the team at TVAS to safely extract and identify these ancient finds and showcase them to local students.

“As a housebuilder creating new communities where history once lived, we believe it is important for local residents to learn about their past, and discover the ancient objects that have been sitting under our feet for so long.

“We thank the team for coming in and giving an assembly and hope the children found learning about these objects inspiring for their next history class.”

Peter Gibbons, history teacher at The Angmering School, added: “This discovery highlights the diverse history of Angmering around us and these new finds are great additions to the local community. We want to thank David Wilson Southern Counties for coming in and engaging with the next generation directly; it has really helped to inspire a group new budding archaeologists in school!”

Odile Rouard, project officer at TVAS, said: “For the archaeology community, these finds are extremely important. They will help us to further our understanding of this complex jigsaw puzzle that is our past.

“Both the objects and the layout of the site have contributed to our knowledge of this previous community’s work-life patterns

and will be compared with other excavations both locally and more broadly across the UK to aid archaeologists and local historians work on the area.