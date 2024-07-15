Angmering School hosts inspirational visit from 'Lessons from a Boat' team
The visit began with an informative talk to the entire Year 7 cohort, which was followed by an exclusive opportunity for a select group of students from the LNC to get up close and personal with the impressive boat and engage in a Q&A session.
The students were initially astounded by the seemingly small size of the boat, which raised questions about how it could possibly accommodate the entire crew and all the necessary equipment for a voyage across the Atlantic.
Additionally, the discussion about the dehydrated pouch meals on board highlighted the challenges of dining at sea. Tales of daring and danger, including encounters with sharks and a humorous yet resourceful temporary repair involving a champagne bottle, further captivated the students' attention.
Of particular interest was the crew's ingenuity in dealing with practical matters such as bodily functions, with the revelation of a bucket on a rope serving as a toilet eliciting a mixture of fascination, disgust, and humor from the students.
Furthermore, the team shared stories of sailors with disabilities, illustrating how seafaring adventures are accessible with the right adaptations, including the account of a blind sailor and a deaf sailor teaming up for a voyage.
By the end of the visit, the students were left inspired and eager, gaining a newfound admiration and respect for the "Lessons from a Boat" crew. They expressed their support and well-wishes for the crew's future endeavors and committed to following their progress online.
The visit proved to be an educational and eye-opening experience for the students, showcasing the resilience, adaptability, and teamwork essential for voyages at sea. The "Lessons from a Boat" team left an indelible mark on the students, demonstrating the power of determination and overcoming challenges in pursuit of extraordinary goals.
