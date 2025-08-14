Angmering Sixth Form celebrates outstanding A Level success

Almost 25% of all grades achieved were an A or A* and notable achievements include Edward Armstrong, Jack Miller, Annie Davey, Chloe Butterworth, Landen Elvins, Zoe Farrington, Alex McIntosh and Erin Shevlin who all achieved all A Levels at A or A* grades. Luana Evans and Matilda MacCallum achieved grades well above their target grades and have reaped the rewards of their hard work.

Edward and Landen will be taking up places at the University of Surrey to study Physics and Aerospace Engineering respectively. Jack will be studying Physics at University of Liverpool and Luana will be studying Law with Criminology at the University of Sussex. Chloe said ‘I feel I’ve worked really hard for my grades and, although it was a struggle at times, I’m looking forward to living in a new city and studying English Literature at the University of Bristol”.

Hannah Knox, Leader of Angmering Sixth Form commented: “This has been an exceptional year at Angmering Sixth Form and I am immensely proud of all of the drive and determination of this cohort of students.

"I am delighted that all students who have applied to university have been accepted onto courses and that our students are entering a wide variety of degree apprenticeships, internships and jobs this year highlighting the wealth of opportunities available and the support given by our amazing teaching and support staff to ensure that students are Future Ready.

"We are really excited to be welcoming our largest cohort of Year 12 students since 2010 in September and look forward to seeing continued success”.

