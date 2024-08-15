Angmering sixth form students celebrate A Level success

By Hannah Knox
Contributor
Published 15th Aug 2024, 11:07 BST
Angmering Sixth Form is celebrating another excellent set of results this year with widespread success and 88% of applicants securing their favoured university place.

Students celebrating outstanding results this year include Emily Rogers (A*A*AA), Ella Savage (AAAA), Evelyn Olliver (AAA), Autumn Calver (AABB), Oakley Leeves (ABBB) and Richard Randall (ABBB).

We are also celebrating outstanding Art and 3D Design grades with Lola Delaney-Kemp and Taylor Clilverd achieving A* grades and fantastic Health and Social Care results with Katie Chilvers achieving a Distinction*.

Emily will be taking up a place at Oxford University to study Chemistry who said: "I'm feeling really good after receiving my offer email this morning. I ran to my parents to let them know.

Emily Rogers celebrating outstanding results.

"I am so excited to get into Oxford. I'm looking forward to starting and seeing what doors open up for me in my future."

Ella and Richard will study Chemistry at Southampton University, Autumn will be taking up an offer from Liverpool University to study Aerospace Engineering and Oakley is going to study Archeology at Cardiff University. Evelyn will be taking a year out and looking at her options before making any decisions.

Tony Kerrison (Head of Sixth Form) commented: “We are so very proud of our students and their achievements this year.

"This cohort had significant challenges during their GCSE learning where their exams were still adapted as a result of the pandemic and they have shown outstanding resilience and determination to succeed.

"Once again, I want to highlight the outstanding work done by the teaching staff this year, both in preparing the students for their exams and supporting them in a kind and professional manner.”

