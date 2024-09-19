Another award for Bexhill College

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bexhill 6th Form College has received another accolade following its recent Outstanding report from Ofsted earlier this year. The College has now received the Skills Builder Silver Award for their work in developing the employability skills of their students.

The Skills Builder Partnership is a global group of businesses, education institutions, and impact organisations. The Partnership is committed to using the Skills Builder approach to transform how the world builds essential skills. In September 2023, Bexhill College began a pilot programme that provided our students with the opportunity to develop and reflect upon the skills of communication, collaboration, creative problem-solving, and self-management.

The assessor’s report commented that being awarded the Silver Award during the first year of the programme is very uncommon and reflects the effective work carried out by the Personal Progress Tutors, curriculum staff, and the students involved in the pilot.

When making their assessment, the Skills Builder Partnership considered the College’s innovative work-related learning projects which are developed and delivered in collaboration with local employers, along with the dedicated skills development sessions that were run through the tutorial programme.

This award places the College in a select group of educational institutions that have demonstrated a commitment to building students’ essential skills.

Karen Hucker, Principal of the College stated: “We are extremely pleased to achieve this award. The development of skills is essential for the future of all students who study with us, regardless of whether they intend to progress into employment or higher education post College. We thank the employers who work closely with us to make our work-related learning projects possible.”