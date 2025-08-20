Another excellent set of A Level results for Lancing College students

This year represents another excellent set of results with pupils performing well across all subjects, securing places at some of the best universities.

In unstable times for the independent sector, this year’s candidates have once more shown the benefits of a Lancing College education. The success seen in the percentage of A* and A’s achievements this year demonstrates Lancing’s ability to appeal to pupils aspiring to the very highest of grades.

Highlights:

24% A* grades (up from 18% in 2024)

52% A*/ A grades (up from 49% in 2024)

79% A* to B (up 1% from 2024)

99.6% pass rate overall

32 pupils achieved at least one A* grade. 70 (55% of the year group) pupils achieved only A grades or above.

All pupils who completed an EPQ (Extended Project Qualification) scored either an A or A*.

4 pupils have achieved places at medical school and another to study Zoology. This is an impressive achievement at a time when places are highly sought after and reflects the strength of our Medics Society.

26 pupils achieved a clean sweep of A and A* grades at A Level or equivalent

University choices are broad, reflecting the fields of study that pupils are following, including Warwick, Exeter, Nottingham, Bath, Bristol, UCL and Imperial College London.

Commenting on the results, outgoing Head Master, Mr Dominic Oliver said:

"These are excellent results from a year group who have worked with immense dedication and focus over the past two years. They have taken advantage of all the support, guidance and expertise of their teachers and tutors: this is very much a shared endeavour and all of us are delighted to see how well they have performed.

"Their university destinations range widely across the very best institutions in the nation and indeed the globe and they will be pursuing courses which not only include traditional Lancing strengths in the humanities, engineering and the sciences, and medicine, but also a focus on architecture and the built environment and a range of courses with a strong engagement in international perspectives and analysis.

"It is also noticeable that pupils are increasingly seeking courses where there are opportunities for work placements and this, together with an increasing interest in Degree Apprenticeships and internships reflects how pupils regard these as essential steps in gaining professional and personal accomplishment.

"Once again, these outcomes demonstrate how a Lancing education inspires young people to be curious, discover what really interests them, and seek out the very best places to pursue their studies to the next ambitious level. This is a truly proud and celebratory moment as the school bids them farewell and all of the College community joins me in congratulating them and wishing them many more successes in the years to come."