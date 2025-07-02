Another huge success for the Arundel Church of England School summer fair

Arundel Church of England School has thanked volunteers, staff, families and the wider community for supporting their spectacular summer fair earlier this month.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fair, on June 7th, raised a record £6118 in profit -the most they've ever raised!

All the proceeds will go directly to supporting children at the school. The organisers have paid tribute to the fantastic team of volunteers for all their hard work leading up, to as well as on the day. The fair welcomed parents, children, neighbours and the wider community to join in with circus skills, a bucking bronco, photo booth, a tombola, Punch and Judy, candy floss, popcorn and our brave participants in the stocks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fair opened with the school choir, led by Mr Servant, followed by Ukelele club with Lydia Brazil. Entertainment included the school's Irish dancers led by Sarah Manning, Street dance with Mrs Meyer and pupil magician Isis and Mr Jennings' magic show.

Your World

The event was made possible by generous sponsorship from Mark Payne Landscape Design, Payne & Ford gardens and grounds specialists, The Martin Sewell Building Company, Energie Fitness Bognor, The Norfolk Estate, Innovate Tax, Arundel exterior cleaning, Arundel Post Office, The Perfect Gentleman barber shop Arundel, Children reading for life and Cook's Mini Skips.

Sims Williams generously supported by advertising the event with signs. Thanks also goes to Morrisons in Littlehampton as well as The Red Lion, Arundel who donated some drinks for the event. They were joined on the day by local businesses and organisations including Pathway Football, JC Sports, Arundel Lido, Rico's Circus, T&M Ices, Punch and Judy, Siena Pizza, Wirral Camp popcorn and candy floss machines, Little Vintage Tin Coffee, Snapclub Photo Booth and various other companies.

The raffle included fantastic prizes, all generously donated from businesses including; The Pig, Madehurst; Goodwood; WWT Arundel; Folkington drinks; Denmans gardens; Drusilla's; Fishers Farm; Flip Out Chichester; Stagecoach Worthing; Little Street, Chichester; West Dean Gardens; Wiston Estate wine tasting; Fontwell Park Racecourse; Hickstead International horse show; Lordington Lavender; Leonardslee Gardens; The Royal Pavilion, Brighton; Aldingbourne Country Centre; Edgcumbes coffee; Sandy barber, Arundel; Stubbs Copse Woodyard, Arundel, Wakehurst Place; The Norfolk Arms, Arundel; Parham House; Paradise Park; Nymans National Trust; RHS Wisley; Pallant of Arundel and Lily's Chocolate Box, Arundel.