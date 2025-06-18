Another successful year of magic moments at Felpham Community College!

Felpham Community College finished their Year 5 ‘Magic Moments’ initiative this week, hosting students from Barton’s, Bersted Green and Rose Green.

Since January, year 5 students from 9 local primary schools have visited FCC, to get a taste of what secondary school is like. Over 500 students have visited in total. The have all had a tour of the school, completed an activity and had a question and answer session with Felpham students. Activities this year have included ‘Spellbinding’ in drama, ‘Dragon Sleighing’ in science, creating giant space posters in art, and completing a languages carousel.

This week, students from Rose Green, Barton’s and Bersted Green made and decorated their own bread creations in food technology (photos showcase these days)

Mr Summers, Assistant Headteacher, commented:

“Our Magic Days have run for over 10 years and we really enjoy giving the younger students the chance to see the difference between a primary and secondary school. It’s a great opportunity for them to see that the move from key stage 2 to key stage 3 education is exciting and not something to be worried about. Our year 9 student helpers are always fantastic at supporting the events and the visitors”