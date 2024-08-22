Another year of outstanding results for St Oscar Romero Catholic School

Celebrating their success.

Students, staff and parents are celebrating another year of fantastic GCSE results at St Oscar Romero Catholic School.

GCSE standards have returned to pre-pandemic levels with no softening of standards to take into account the effects of the pandemic.

Despite this, students at St Oscar Romero Catholic School performed remarkably well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, 84% of students achieved a Grade 4 (equivalent to a C grade) in English and Maths and 58% of students achieved a Grade 5 (known as a strong pass) in both English and Maths. The provisional Progress 8 score for the school was +0.83, which is similar to the last two years and placed the school in the top 2% of schools nationally. They also saw a record number of students achieve straight Grades 7, 8 and 9, equivalent A*/A grades, in all subjects.

Celebrating their success.

Standout performances of individual students include:

Emily Scott, with eight grade 9s and two grade 8s

Shay Wheeler with seven grade 9s, two grade 8s and one grade 7

Ashton Billett with seven grade 9s, two grade 8s and one grade 7

Celebrating their success.

Ashley Coleman with seven grade 9’s and one grade 8

Connor Frogley with six grade 9s, three grade 8s and one grade 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Max Hudson with six grade 9s, three grade 8s and one grade 7

Romany Ghibaldan with six grade 9s and four grade 8s

Celebrating success.

Kareem Allinson with six grade 9s, 1 grade 8 and 2 grade 7s

Headteacher, Mr Byrne said: “We are all incredibly proud of what our students have achieved. Despite tougher exams, our students performed exceptionally well. The fact that 84% of our students passed both English and Maths is extraordinary and reflects their sheer effort, grit and determination.

"What is particularly exciting about this year is that our brand new sixth form opens in September, allowing so many of our students to stay on to complete their A Levels with us. The success we create at GCSE will now be replicated at A Level.

"I would like to thank our incredible staff, both teaching and non-teaching, who always put our students first and go the extra mile for them; these results would not have been possible without their dedication and commitment to our students. Finally, thank you to our wonderful parents and carers; their support is both recognised and appreciated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have we got what we wanted?

"My final message is to our Year 11 Leavers, well done on your exceptional achievements. Take this success in to the next chapter of your education and always remember that Romero’s is your home and somewhere that you will always be welcome."

Student, Ashley Coleman said: “I am so pleased with my results today and want to thank my incredible teachers for the amount of support and encouragement I received throughout Year 11. I’m so excited to be able to stay at Romero’s to do my A Levels and hope to study Medicine in two years’ time."

Head of Year 11, Mr Davies added: “We are immensely proud of the hard work and determination displayed by our students. Their remarkable achievements reflect not only their academic excellence but also their resilience, focus and ambition. We wish them luck in the next chapter of their education.”