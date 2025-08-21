Another year of outstanding results for St Oscar Romero Catholic School

Over 35% of all grades were at Grades 7, 8 & 9, equivalent to A* and A, with Grade 9’s representing the super A*, which is only awarded to the highest performing students in the country.

Despite significant increases in grade boundaries, our students performed remarkably well in all subjects. This year 79% of students achieved a Grade 4 (equivalent to a C grade) in English and Maths and 59% of students achieved a Grade 5 (known as a strong pass) in both English and Maths.

Due to the cancellation of KS2 SATS for this year group, there will be no Progress 8 score which measures the overall performance of a school. However, our Attainment 8 score, which is the average grade of eight key subjects, increased to an extremely high level of 55.1. We also had a record number of students achieve straight Grades 7, 8 and 9, equivalent A*/A grades, in all subjects.

Stand out performances of individual students include:

Emily Clarke, with ten grade 9s and two grade 8s

Denver Premathilaka, with ten grade 9s and one grade 8

Megan Worsfold-Gwyn, with eight grade 9s and two grade 8s

Amelia Roberts, with eight grade 9s and two grade 8s

Daniel Nakatsu, with six grade 9s and two grade 8s

Oliver Ruta, with five grade 9s and four grade 8s

Rebecca Boureanu, with five grade 9s and two grade 8s

Sophia Heale, with four grade 9s and five grade 8s

Tomas Pawlowski, with four grade 9s and five grade 8s

Headteacher, Mr Byrne said: “These results are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students, staff and families who provide outstanding support.Despite harder exams, our students continue to perform at the highest level and we could not be prouder of them as a school.

"A huge thank you also to our incredible staff, both teaching and non-teaching, who always put our students first and go the extra mile for them; these results would not have been possible without their dedication and commitment to our students. Finally, thank you to our wonderful parents and carers; their support is both recognised and appreciated.

"My final message is to our Year 11 Leavers, well done on your exceptional achievements.Take this success in to the next chapter of your education and always remember that Romero’s is your home and somewhere that you will always be welcome, it is wonderful that so many of you will be joining our Sixth Form in September”.

Head of Year 11, Mr Davies, said: “We are incredibly proud of this cohort of students. They have demonstrated what can be achieved with hard work and a positive mindset. We wish them luck in the next chapter of their education.”

1 . Contributed Amelia Roberts & Headteacher Mr Byrne Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Peter Close & Christo Thomas Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Freddie Barnes & Jasmine Contsance Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Emily Clarke Photo: Submitted