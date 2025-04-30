Application to demolish redundant swimming pool at school near West Sussex village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A school is hoping to demolish a redundant swimming pool.

Hurstpierpoint College has applied, via Building Solutions Consultants, to knock down the building on its campus on College Lane.

People can see the planning application at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using reference DM/25/1068.

The application said: “The demolition of the redundant swimming pool and plant room at Hurstpierpoint College will be undertaken using controlled mechanical demolition methods in accordance with BS6187:2011 (Code of Practice for Demolition).”

Hurstpierpoint College has applied to demolish a redundant swimming pool. Photo: Hurstpierpoint College via Mid Sussex District Council

It said the works will be carried out by an NFDC-accredited contractor, which would ensure compliance with all health, safety, and environmental regulations.

It continued: “The demolition will involve the careful dismantling of structures using excavators equipped with hydraulic breakers and grabs. Water suppression techniques will be employed to control dust emissions, and noise and vibration levels will be monitored to mitigate impacts on surrounding areas. All asbestos-containing materials identified in the pre-demolition survey will be removed by a licensed asbestos contractor before the main demolition works commence.”

It said the site would then be secured with fencing and hoarding and the area would be cleared of debris.

It said: “All demolition arisings will be managed in accordance with a Site Waste Management Plan (SWMP) and disposed of in compliance with current environmental regulations. Concrete and masonry materials will be crushed on-site where possible and retained for potential reuse in future construction projects or removed to a licensed recycling facility. Hazardous materials, including asbestos identified in the pre-demolition survey, will be removed by a licensed contractor and disposed of at an authorised hazardous waste facility, with appropriate consignment notes provided for record-keeping.”

The application said the works are expected to begin on July 3, 2025.