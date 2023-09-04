Applications for Year 7 secondary school places now open in West Sussex

Parents and carers across West Sussex can now apply for a place for their child or children starting secondary school in September 2024.

The easiest way to apply is online via the West Sussex County Counil website. The process is quick and simple to do, and you receive an automatic confirmation when your application has been submitted.

Applications close on Tuesday October, 31. It is important applications are made on time for the best chance of being offered one of your preferred places.

Jacquie Russell, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, Learning and Skills said: “Our priority is to ensure all young people have access to education which helps them to achieve their potential.

“We try to make the process as simple as possible. All the information needed to make an application is available on our website. Additional support is available at our libraries across the county and there is the option to complete a paper version of the form if you don’t have access to the online application.

“When thinking about preferences, I encourage parents and carers to look on school websites or contact them directly to find out about open evenings for prospective students.”

Free use of computers with internet access is available in all West Sussex libraries, parents and carers can visit and use them without booking. The library service also offers digital support which includes help with filling in online forms, on 0330 222 3455.

If you are unable to apply online, please request a form through the post by calling 03330 142903.

Important information to consider when making an application:

– Parents and carers are strongly encouraged to apply for three schools and list them in order of preference

– Parents and carers need to select the catchment school as part of their application for it to be considered

– Living in a school’s catchment area does not guarantee a child a place at that school

– If you do miss the deadline, you must still submit an application form, as a child will not automatically be allocated a school

West Sussex County Council staff are available to provide support and advice to parents/carers on the admissions process. Parents can telephone 03330 142 903 or email the admissions team north or email the admissions team south.