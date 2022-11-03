Harry Hastings collected 150 pieces of litter in the district every day in October to raise more than £2,500 for Kangaroos, which is based at More House Farm Business Centre in Ditchling.

For the past month the charity has been running The 150 Challenge where members of the public are invited to raise £150 any way they would like. Over four weeks the participants raised a grand total of more than £5,000.

John Bines, head of fundraising at Kangaroos, said: “The 150 Challenge has been a great way to encourage people with all different skill sets to fundraise for Kangaroos. Seeing how creative and unique each person’s challenge has been really inspiring. We can’t wait for the return of even bigger and better return of The 150 Challenge next year.”

Head teacher Harry Hastings collected 150 pieces of litter in Mid Sussex every day in October

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ethan Williams, a Kangaroos member, completed a ‘triathlon’ over the course of October. He swam, cycled on his motor-med bicycle and walked using his walking frame, raising more than £1,000. Kangaroos said they are ‘extremely grateful’ for his efforts.

The Mid Sussex charity aims to bring colour to the lives of children and adults with learning disabilities through clubs, activities and days out. To find out more, and to see how you could raise funds for Kangaroos, visit www.kangaroos.org.uk. For more news stories from across Sussex visit the homepage at www.sussexworld.co.uk.