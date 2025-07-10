Ardingly College Sixth Formers achieve top IB Diploma results

This year’s cohort of IB Diploma students at Ardingly are celebrating an outstanding set of results in their 2025 exams. Their average points total is a fantastic 39.8, which is the College’s highest ever for a non-Covid year. These scores should see Ardingly easily retain its usual place in the Top 10 UK schools for the IB, as well as ranking the College among the best performing IB schools globally. In fact, based on these results, it looks like Ardingly is now the top ranked co-educational school in the UK for the IB Diploma.

Ardingly students also achieved the College’s highest ever average core points total of 2.3 and highest proportion of 6s and 7s (equivalent to As and A*s) at both Higher Level and Standard Level. Two students achieved the maximum score of 45, with 64% of the cohort scoring an average of 40 or above. To put this in context, the global average points score for the IB Diploma last summer was 30.3 points.

Ardingly offers a choice of sixth form pathway, with about a third of its sixth form students choosing to take the IB Diploma and the remaining two-thirds studying A-Levels.

Ben Figgis, Head of the College, was full of praise for this cohort’s attitude and well-deserved success: “Huge congratulations are due to our IB students on their exceptional results this year. These students have worked hard and shown great resilience as they tackled what is a particularly rigorous course of study across six academic subjects and the Core. They fully deserve their success and I am delighted to see them achieve the scores they need take up their places at some of the best universities in the world.”

Ardingly College's IB students who achieved outstanding results in their IB Diploma

Ardingly College is an award-winning, co-educational day and boarding school for children aged from 3 to 18, located near Haywards Heath. The College has won several national awards for its focus on preparing students to thrive in a rapidly changing world (including winning The Week’s ‘Best Preparation for Life’ award and being named ‘Independent School of the Year for Student Careers’ in 2024.) At the most recent ISI Inspection, in June 2024, the College became the first boarding school in the UK to be awarded a ‘significant strength’ for boarding, the highest accolade available under the new inspection regime. The College was also recently shortlisted as ‘Independent Boarding School of the Year’ by the Independent Schools Awards, with the winner due to be announced in October 2025.