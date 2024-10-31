Are We Nearly Here Yet? A 14 billion year journey!

By Richard Robinson
Contributor
Published 31st Oct 2024, 16:52 BST
"Are we nearly there yet?" is what floats out of the back seat towards the end of a long journey. We have all been on a VERY long journey...

... a very, very long journey - 14 billion years - and there have been many adventures. We'll hear the best of them in 6 Zoom presentations, each Sunday between November 10 and December 15

Dr Richard Robinson tells the story, chapter by chapter, with a full display of drawings, paintings and visuals, in just ten minutes.

Then there will be games chats and experiments, based around the week's main theme and the questions that arise.

once you were a mouseplaceholder image
once you were a mouse

The full story is all about you - your appearance as a hydrogen atom in the Big Bang, and your adventures through exploding stars, under-water volcanoes, evolution, bacteria, worms, dinosaurs, apes, humans, parents, neighbours, wars, floods, famines and earthquakes until the marvel that is YOU emerged just a few years ago.

The stories, though funny, are true - fact-checked at the University of Sussex. And though serious, they are seriously funny.

Find out more on eequ.org/experience/866

