Ark Alexandra Academy to go mobile phone free

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ark Alexandra Academy in Hastings will become a mobile phone-free zone for students from the start of the new academic year. Students will have to leave their mobile phones and smartwatches at home and will no longer be permitted to bring them to school.

The school’s policy is a proactive step towards creating a positive learning environment. It is designed to foster more face-to-face interaction, reduce distractions in the learning environment and encourage active engagement, all of which are crucial for a child's development.

The step is in keeping with recommendations from the Department for Education, and follows similar recent moves by other schools across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Extensive research has highlighted the potential negative effects of screen time on children's wellbeing and academic performance. Instant connectivity can contribute to social and emotional risks, including cyberbullying, addiction, grooming, and exploitation.

Ark Alexandra Academy.

Furthermore, evidence links smartphones to worse mental health, depression and anxiety. Phones are also often expensive, meaning children are more likely to be the victim of a crime if they carry one.

Rhys Spiers, Executive Principal at Ark Alexandra, said: "We have been sharing our plans with the school community for some time, so this is not an unexpected policy change. Research shows how mobile phones can distract from the learning environment, stifle a child's development and are the most significant cause of disruption, which diverts teachers' efforts away from learning.

“We know that mobile phones can be at the heart of mental health issues experienced by our students. Anxiety, depression, cyber bullying, grooming, exposure to inappropriate content is all strongly associated with mobile phones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"By going mobile free, our focus will be on engaging students' in more positive activities as we invest further in outdoor education, rewards trips, and our extra-curricular programme, which includes Cadets, the Duke of Edinburgh Award, sports teams, music, and much more.

"It’s good to see more schools moving towards a mobile phone-free approach. We are determined to keep our students safe and their focus on learning, by being at the forefront of this work."

Parents, teachers, and students have been supportive of the decision, recognising its potential positive impact. One parent said: "This is a positive move from the school. I want my child to focus on learning, not be distracted by the regular ping of notifications or the pressures of conforming to online ‘fads’."

Natalie Rankin, Executive Principal at Ark Castledown Primary Academy, added: “We have seen the negative impact that easy access to social media and other apps can have on children's mental health and wellbeing when used outside of school. At our primary schools – Blacklands, Castledown, and Little Ridge – we have a long-standing policy that children are not allowed to have mobile phones while on the school premises. This policy has been in place for years, and it is in the best interest of our pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad