Ark Alexandra Academy to go mobile phone free
The school’s policy is a proactive step towards creating a positive learning environment. It is designed to foster more face-to-face interaction, reduce distractions in the learning environment and encourage active engagement, all of which are crucial for a child's development.
The step is in keeping with recommendations from the Department for Education, and follows similar recent moves by other schools across the country.
Extensive research has highlighted the potential negative effects of screen time on children's wellbeing and academic performance. Instant connectivity can contribute to social and emotional risks, including cyberbullying, addiction, grooming, and exploitation.
Furthermore, evidence links smartphones to worse mental health, depression and anxiety. Phones are also often expensive, meaning children are more likely to be the victim of a crime if they carry one.
Rhys Spiers, Executive Principal at Ark Alexandra, said: "We have been sharing our plans with the school community for some time, so this is not an unexpected policy change. Research shows how mobile phones can distract from the learning environment, stifle a child's development and are the most significant cause of disruption, which diverts teachers' efforts away from learning.
“We know that mobile phones can be at the heart of mental health issues experienced by our students. Anxiety, depression, cyber bullying, grooming, exposure to inappropriate content is all strongly associated with mobile phones.
"By going mobile free, our focus will be on engaging students' in more positive activities as we invest further in outdoor education, rewards trips, and our extra-curricular programme, which includes Cadets, the Duke of Edinburgh Award, sports teams, music, and much more.
"It’s good to see more schools moving towards a mobile phone-free approach. We are determined to keep our students safe and their focus on learning, by being at the forefront of this work."
Parents, teachers, and students have been supportive of the decision, recognising its potential positive impact. One parent said: "This is a positive move from the school. I want my child to focus on learning, not be distracted by the regular ping of notifications or the pressures of conforming to online ‘fads’."
Natalie Rankin, Executive Principal at Ark Castledown Primary Academy, added: “We have seen the negative impact that easy access to social media and other apps can have on children's mental health and wellbeing when used outside of school. At our primary schools – Blacklands, Castledown, and Little Ridge – we have a long-standing policy that children are not allowed to have mobile phones while on the school premises. This policy has been in place for years, and it is in the best interest of our pupils.
"This approach not only facilitates a smoother transition to secondary school, where many schools have a mobile-free policy, but also helps in maintaining a healthy environment for our young people."
