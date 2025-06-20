Ark’s Hastings primaries scoop national excellence award

Ark’s three primary schools in Hastings – Ark Blacklands, Ark Castledown and Ark Little Ridge – have won the award for ‘Transformation and Impact’ at the prestigious MAT Excellence Awards.

At a ceremony in London last night (Thursday 19 June), the schools were recognised for their rapid improvement and ongoing commitment to exceptional educational outcomes.

Prior to joining the Ark network, all three Hastings primaries had outcomes well below the national average. Two were in Special Measures and one was ranked in the lowest 10 percent nationally.

But within their first year of transition to the Ark network, they all achieved results significantly above the national average. Since then, they have maintained these high outcomes, placing them among the top performing schools across the country in 2024.

The national average for pupils reaching the expected standard in reading, writing and maths at age 11 is 61 percent. By contrast, 86 percent of pupils at Ark Blacklands meet the expected standard, and Ark Little Ridge’s results have risen from 57 percent to 76 percent. Ark Castledown has jumped from just 18 percent to 75 percent – a dramatic 57 percentage points increase.

Ark Blacklands and Ark Little Ridge are now both rated Outstanding by Ofsted, and Ark Castledown is rated Good, with leadership and management graded Outstanding.

Last year, Ark Castledown won a Centre of Excellence IQM award for its inclusive practice and Ark Blacklands was awarded the Equality Award in recognition of the work the school does to close the gap for disadvantaged pupils.

Pupils at all three schools have funded access to mental health support via Place2Be and Ark Little Ridge has exceptional support for pupils with SEND through their speech and language centre.

Ark Regional Director for Hastings Lorraine Clarke OBE said, “We are thrilled that our Hastings primaries have been recognised with this prestigious MAT Excellence Award.

“Our teachers and wider school staff have worked tirelessly to drive up standards, and I'd like to thank the whole school community for their support.

“Now all our pupils are benefitting from an improved education that prepares them well for the future .”