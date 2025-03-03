Ark’s three Hastings primary schools shortlisted for national award

The three Ark primary schools in Hastings – Ark Blacklands, Ark Castledown and Ark Little Ridge – have been shortlisted for ‘Transformation and Impact’ in the prestigious MAT Excellence Awards.

This national award – presented by Optimus Education – recognises multi-academy trusts (MATs) that have made strong improvements in education standards in schools. Prior to joining Ark, Blacklands, Castledown and Little Ridge all had outcomes well below the national average.

Two were in Special Measures and one was in the lowest 10 percent nationally. Within their first year of transition to the Ark network, all three schools achieved results significantly above the national average. Since then, they have maintained these high outcomes, placing them among the top performing schools nationally in 2024.

Ark Blacklands and Ark Little Ridge are now both rated Outstanding by Ofsted, and Ark Castledown is rated Good, with leadership and management graded Outstanding. Last year, Ark Castledown won a Centre of Excellence IQM award for its inclusive practice and Ark Blacklands was awarded the Equality Award in recognition of the work the school does to close the gap for disadvantaged pupils.

Ark Castledown

Pupils at all three schools have funded access to mental health support via Place2Be and Ark Little Ridge has exceptional support for pupils with SEND through their speech and language centre.

Ark Regional Director for Hastings Lorraine Clarke OBE said, “We are delighted that our Hastings primaries have been nominated for a MAT Excellence Award. Our teachers and wider school staff have worked really hard to drive up standards, and all our pupils are benefitting from an improved education and start in life.

“The reason our outcomes are so strong is because of our approach to developing teachers and future leaders. Our expectations of all staff – across all the Hastings schools – is to support and learn from each other and to really know our children.”