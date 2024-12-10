Art-K at Thomas a Becket Junior School, Worthing

At Thomas A Becket Junior School, we have always been passionate about art, but this passion was inspired even by a recent visit from Jenny from Art K, Worthing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jenny came to visit us to talk about her journey to running art workshops for children and adults across Worthing.

The children loved to hear about how she became an artist and the types of creative projects that she continues to inspire children to make in her art cafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This included making paintings, papier mache, clay sculptures and even textiles.

Art Work

Jenny brought some beautiful examples to share with the children and the school's own wonderful Art Buddy children also enjoyed the opportunity to share their artwork with their peers.

Many of the children in the school had already visited Art K and couldn't wait to say hello to her again, but in addition Jenny has generously offered discounts to all the children in the school to come in and join the fun!