Art-K at Thomas a Becket Junior School, Worthing
Jenny came to visit us to talk about her journey to running art workshops for children and adults across Worthing.
The children loved to hear about how she became an artist and the types of creative projects that she continues to inspire children to make in her art cafe.
This included making paintings, papier mache, clay sculptures and even textiles.
Jenny brought some beautiful examples to share with the children and the school's own wonderful Art Buddy children also enjoyed the opportunity to share their artwork with their peers.
Many of the children in the school had already visited Art K and couldn't wait to say hello to her again, but in addition Jenny has generously offered discounts to all the children in the school to come in and join the fun!