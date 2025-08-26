Arts Society Horsham funds arts workshop at Forest School

One of the aims of the Arts Society Horsham is to support the appreciation of arts in the local community. This summer, arts society members worked with the Forest School to fund a visiting artist to work with a group of pupils in an art workshop.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton artist Robin Adjer led a one-day workshop for 16 pupils. He first talked about how he got into art, before guiding the pupils on the techniques of producing artworks in acrylic on canvas. He explained the whole process by breaking down the stages of producing a piece of art. He allowed his students the freedom to experiment and build up their own individual artwork.

By the end of the workshop, all the pupils had produced amazing pieces of artwork. They were full of praise for Robin and had a refreshed enthusiasm for art.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Arts Society Horsham is looking forward to more collaboration in the future. If you have any ideas where they could help, please contact Mandy at [email protected]

Robin Adjer (artist), Izzy Conran (teacher), Graeme Searle (head of art)

The Arts Society Horsham holds regular lectures on a whole range of interesting art topics. Lectures are at the Brighton Road Baptist Church on the second Wednesday of the month. For more information about the society and a programme of upcoming lectures, please visit: theartssociety.org/horsham