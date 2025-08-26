Arts Society Horsham funds arts workshop at Forest School
Brighton artist Robin Adjer led a one-day workshop for 16 pupils. He first talked about how he got into art, before guiding the pupils on the techniques of producing artworks in acrylic on canvas. He explained the whole process by breaking down the stages of producing a piece of art. He allowed his students the freedom to experiment and build up their own individual artwork.
By the end of the workshop, all the pupils had produced amazing pieces of artwork. They were full of praise for Robin and had a refreshed enthusiasm for art.
The Arts Society Horsham is looking forward to more collaboration in the future. If you have any ideas where they could help, please contact Mandy at [email protected]
The Arts Society Horsham holds regular lectures on a whole range of interesting art topics. Lectures are at the Brighton Road Baptist Church on the second Wednesday of the month. For more information about the society and a programme of upcoming lectures, please visit: theartssociety.org/horsham