Ascend-UK launches to support international students with trusted guardianship and education support services across the UK

Ascend UK, officially launched in April 2025 to provide compassionate, high-quality care for International students studying at Independent Schools in the United Kingdom. Founded by education professionals with years of experience in safeguarding and cross-cultural support, Ascend-UK connects families with trusted Guardians, in addition to their premier offer, a full spectrum of pastoral, academic, and cultural guidance.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ascend-UK’s mission is to ensure every student, at all ages and stages, thrives both inside and outside the classroom, feeling secure, supported, and confident in their educational journey.

Head of Families and Training, Recruitment and Marketing, award winning business woman Beverley Poole said “We started Ascend UK because we saw a real need for ethical, transparent, and truly student-focused guardianship.” Co-Director Frank Tian, resident in China, who has worked with Beverley and one other director for the past few years added, “We are committed to building strong, personal relationships with each student and their family, no matter where their home country may be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The services offered are for young children accessing Preparatory education, through Secondary, Sixth Form and also University students who might he living in the UK for the first time in their education journey

Ascend UK Ltd, LOGO

Key services will include a wide range of support to Families from, but not exhaustive, mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Nigeria, India, Germany and Spain.

Families can expect their children attending Independent Schools to be able to chose from the following services from a Three Tiered offer depending on their circumstances from an Essential, Enhanced and Exclusive offer.

24/7 Guardianship and Welfare support

School matching and entry examination support

Beverley Poole is Head of Families, Training, Recruitment and Marketing at Ascend-UK

Tutor support from subject specialists

First class training for Guardians at all Ages and Stages of education

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

School Holiday clubs meeting with other students and Guardians

Academic progress monitoring

Our Guardians play an important part in the development of International children at Independent Schools in the UK.

Visa and relocation assistance

Emotional wellbeing and cultural adaptation support

Ongoing communication with families

To celebrate its launch, Ascend-UK is also introducing a monthly newsletter titled “News and Views from Our Families and Guardians”, sharing insights, student stories, and valuable tips for navigating life and learning in the UK.

If you are an Independent School looking for First Class Guardianship services, an International family starting out on your child’s educational journey in the UK, or looking for an alternative offer, then please get in touch at [email protected] - We have a current need for Guardians in the Kent and Sussex area for our Exclusive service clients. The termly payment is not insignificant and you will be part of a professional and dedicated team.

Website: www.ascend-uk.com

Social Media: (Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn - other)