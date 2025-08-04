asphaleia fostering celebrates “Outstanding” Ofsted rating in latest inspection

Following its inspection in May, asphaleia fostering is proud to announce that it has been rated as “Outstanding”, reflecting its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional care and support to children and foster families.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

asphaleia fostering is a fostering agency embedded in the Worthing-based organisation called asphaleia; an organisation that provides services for children and young people across Sussex who have experienced disadvantage.

The inspection praised the agency’s child-centred approach, robust safeguarding practices, and the comprehensive support offered to foster carers. Inspectors highlighted asphaleia’s strong leadership, dedication to continuous improvement, and the positive outcomes achieved for children and young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are absolutely thrilled to receive this ‘Outstanding’ rating,” said Kim Scillitoe, Registered Manager at asphaleia fostering. “Our carers are outstanding and this shines through the fact that the children in their care are thriving. We have worked hard as a team to continue developing our service to ensure the children in our care feel safe, supported, and valued, and it’s wonderful to have this recognised.”

A quote from the Ofsted report.

According to the Ofsted report, “The agency’s high standards permeate through every element of practice and firmly underpin the culture of professional curiosity and kindness.”

asphaleia fostering is uniquely focused on small team operation where all beneficiaries can genuinely receive a personalised approach to care and service. The “Outstanding” rating not only reinforces this intention but also strengthens its position as one of the highest quality fostering providers in the area.

“As we celebrate this achievement, our focus remains firmly on the future and being able to place more children, so there is currently an opening for new carers to join our team,” added Kim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are interested in becoming a foster carer or learning more about the work of asphaleia fostering, visit www.asphaleia.co.uk/fostering-agency

Additionally, you can join us at our virtual information event on Thursday 11th September, 7pm. Find out more here: www.asphaleia.co.uk/fostering-information-event