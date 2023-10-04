Atelier 21 Future School opens equestrian scholarship opportunities for young riders

West Sussex based, Atelier 21 Future School, for 4 -16 year olds, is excited to announce the opening of applications for Equestrian Scholarships to join its promising equestrian team. This initiative beckons aspiring young riders to saddle up and embark on an education journey fit for horse-riding enthusiasts.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Atelier 21 prides itself on offering a distinct opportunity to gifted equestrians, emphasising that applicants need not have their own equine companion. The school has its own seasoned team of ponies, allowing applicants to refine their skills and compete without the weight of horse ownership.

The recent triumphs of the A21 Equestrian Team serve as a testament to the school's unwavering commitment to horse riding. Over the past few days, the team engaged in three exhilarating shows, securing an array of impressive results. The team galloped to victory with two 1st place finishes, achieved two remarkable 2nd place rankings, claimed a commendable 4th place, and a multitude of individual placements ranging from 1st to 5th at the NSEA qualifiers and Hurst Interschools competitions. These exceptional feats have propelled Atelier 21 into the finals for each of their grassroots teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To find out more about this opportunity, Atelier 21 extends an invitation to all horse-enthusiastic individuals to partake in the Scholarships and Bursary Open Day scheduled for Saturday, November 4th at the K2 Sports Centre in Crawley, followed by a tour of the school itself. This event will explain the avenue by which passionate young riders can secure a place at Atelier 21 and join its equestrian squad with scholarships extending to cover up to 50% of fees, carrying riders through to age 16.

Atelier 21 celebrate launch of new Equestrian Scholarship

Founder and head trainer of the Atelier 21 team, Hayley Peacock, whose passion for equestrian excellence has been the driving force behind this scholarship, expressed their commitment to fostering young talent: “Atelier 21 is not just a school; it’s a community where we nurture the next generation of riders. We believe that every aspiring equestrian deserves a chance to chase their dreams, and our scholarships are a step towards making this a reality.”