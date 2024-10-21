The Tomlin Centre has been up and running since January and now supports 11 children with social communication differences, including autism.

Nick opened the centre on Monday, October 14, and led a whole school assembly with a draw-along challenge for all the children. There was also a tea party to celebrate.

Headteacher Mike Jee said: "We are delighted to welcome children to this wonderful new facility set in the heart of our school. The Tomlin Centre supports children with social communication differences and/or a diagnosis of autism and now has 11 children attending each day.

"Children's author and illustrator Nick Sharratt attended the open ceremony and unveiled the plaque. Nick demonstrated his illustration skills to the children and took part in a whole-school tea party following the event. It was such fun."

The aim is to create a supportive environment for children with social and communication difference and continue to develop it as a centre of excellence in the heart of the school.

Nick said: "It was a huge honour to be asked to open The Tomlin Centre, a special support unit at St Margaret’s Primary School in Angmering. Thank you to all the wonderful staff and pupils for an unforgettable afternoon."

He appreciated the rapturous flag waving and spent time in the playground after school, signing books and providing personal illustrations.

The centre has been named after a local benefactor who used to live in the village, Sydney Charles Tomlin, known as Tommy. He had a nursery business in Dappers Lane and worked tirelessly for the school, as well as St Margaret's Church, the Royal British Legion and various other charities and local organisations.

Mr Jee said Tommy's son, who died recently, was also very generous to the school before he moved to Australia to be near family.

He added: "I have been in touch with his daughter in Australia and told her all about The Tomlin Centre being named after her father and grandfather She was delighted."

1 . The Tomlin Centre Author and illustrator Nick Sharratt had a fun day at St Margaret's CE Primary School in Angmering, opening The Tomlin Centre, a new special support centre for children with social communication differences, including autism Photo: Mike Jee

