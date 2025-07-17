Award winning garden recreated at Lewes Railway Land

Life on the Verge, designed by Wild Design Studio, has been permanently rebuilt at the entrance to the Railway Land Local Nature Reserve this summer. Awarded a prestigious Silver-Gilt medal at the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival 2025, the garden was originally created as a call to reimagine roadside verges as biodiverse urban corridors. It will now serve as a welcoming green gateway to one of Lewes’s most loved wild spaces – and as a lasting symbol of how even overlooked places can support people, pollinators and plants.

Bringing this garden back to life was a true community effort. Over 30 volunteers from the Railway Land Wildlife Trust’s Meadow Minders group, pupils from Western Road School, young people on work placements, members of Wildflower Lewes, Lewes District Council and the Wild

Design Studio team helped rebuild it.

The project forms part of the Lewes Mosaic Project – a growing network of wildlife-friendly spaces across the town. Spearheaded by the Railway Land Wildlife Trust and Common Cause Cooperative, and funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Mosaic Project connects people and nature through green wellbeing activities and habitat creation, from school gardens and allotments to nature walks and therapeutic horticulture.

“This garden captures everything the Lewes Mosaic is about – creating beautiful, biodiverse spaces that support both people and wildlife,” said Helen Meade, CEO of the Railway Land Wildlife Trust. “It challenges the idea that nature only belongs in the countryside, showing how

wildness can thrive in unexpected places and offer space for connection, care and wellbeing.”

Designed by Sussex-based Wild Design Studio, Life on the Verge features wildflowers, grasses and bee habitats woven through a design that challenges tidy, conventional aesthetics in favour of naturalistic beauty and biodiversity. It also includes striking eco artworks: a roadside-style

sign by artist Nessie Ramm, and bee-post bollards created by Niche Environmental.