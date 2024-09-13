Award-Winning Start to the academic year for Bede’s

Bede’s has had an outstanding start to the academic year, marked by several award recognitions across various categories. These achievements highlight Bede’s commitment to fostering excellence both inside and outside the classroom.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bede’s was named the winner of the ‘Inspiring Sporting Activities’ award by Talk Education for 2024. The judging panel said that they were impressed by Bede’s year-round sports academy and training programmes, an impressive roll call of ex-professional coaching staff and the efforts to buck the national trend regarding girls’ participation in sport.

In addition to sporting success, Bede’s has been announced as a top 3 finalist for the ‘Animal Support Champion’ School House Award. Bede’s on-site zoo, home to over 70 species, plays a central role in this achievement. Pupils are able to engage with animals up close, whether that is studying BTEC Animal Management or hands-on experiences in the Zoological Society. The winner will be revealed in October’s edition of School House Magazine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bede’s has also been recognised in other significant areas such as being shortlisted for the ‘School Trip of the Year’ award in the Independent School Parent Awards. This recognition underscores the impact of enriching trips both locally and internationally, offering pupils unique educational experiences outside the classroom.

Talk Education ‘Inspiring Sporting Activities’ winner

Bede’s was shortlisted for the Times Educational Supplement (Tes) ‘Excellence in Creative Arts Award’. While Bede’s did not take home the award at the recent ceremony, being shortlisted was a tremendous accomplishment and a testament to the exceptional talent within the school community.

Headmaster, Mr Peter Goodyer said, “These recognitions reflect the dedication and passion of our entire school community. We are committed to delivering a joyful education that inspires excellence in all areas, from the arts to sports and beyond. While we celebrate these achievements, we are continuously striving to reach new heights and offer the best possible opportunities for our pupils.”

Discover Bede’s Prep and Senior Schools at their upcoming open mornings on Saturday 21 September 2024 and Saturday 28 September 2024. Sign up at bedes.org/open-morning