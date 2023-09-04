BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Back to school: These are the primary and secondary schools and colleges in East Sussex, Brighton and Hove with an 'outstanding' Ofsted rating

With schools going back today, these are the primary and secondary schools and colleges in East Sussex with an 'outstanding' Ofsted rating.
By Megan Baker
Published 31st Oct 2022, 14:48 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 11:14 BST

The Office for Standards in Education – otherwise known as Ofsted – inspects schools every few years and rates them based on their findings.

These are the schools and colleges in East Sussex given this special badge of honour.

Polegate Primary School in Oakleaf Drive, Polegate, BN26 6PT.

1. Polegate Primary School

Polegate Primary School in Oakleaf Drive, Polegate, BN26 6PT. Photo: Google Street View

Burwash Church of England School in School Hill, Burwash, Etchingham, TN19 7DZ.

2. Burwash Church of England School

Burwash Church of England School in School Hill, Burwash, Etchingham, TN19 7DZ. Photo: Google Street View

High Hurstwood Church of England Primary School in Chillies Lane, High Hurstwood, Uckfield, TN22 4AD.

3. High Hurstwood Church of England Primary School

High Hurstwood Church of England Primary School in Chillies Lane, High Hurstwood, Uckfield, TN22 4AD. Photo: Google Street View

Little Common School in Shepherds Close Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex, TN39 4SQ.

4. Little Common School

Little Common School in Shepherds Close Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex, TN39 4SQ. Photo: Google Street View

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:OfstedBrightonHove