Backbeat the word is on the street: Year 11 at Sir Robert Woodard Academy are celebrating some supersonic results

Today the school Sports Hall, once a hub for COVID testing and vaccinations, and more recently a venue hosting the students for over 30 hours of examination, is a cauldron (insert Macbeth quote here, year 11) of joy and jubilation! Teachers and students have come together to recognise and celebrate the results of 5 years of dedication and determination.

As always the individual success stories are manifold, but there are some notable examples. Firstly, the achievements of Jakub Mogila must be recognised, a student with 100% attendance in year 11, who achieved 5 elite grade 9s in Mathematics; Chemistry;Computer Science, Geography and Physics, alongside top grades in all of his remaining subjects. The grade 9s were in abundance in Geography this year, with the department putting themselves firmly on the map as a high performing subject area!

Evie Hilton; Adam Penter; Haku Otsuka; Talya Iltemis; Jasmine Woods; Charlotte Pike; Lennon Windsor, Eliza Fittall and Jorge Sexton all achieved a cluster of GCSE grade 7s, 8s and 9s, across their subject qualifications, from Art and Dance, to English; Maths, Science and Spanish. Elsewhere, outside of the top 10, there were further individual results of note.

Libby Bedford achieved 2 top grade 9s in English Language and History, with Ashlee Kingshott-Bartlett also achieving a grade 9 for History. Sidney Ager secured 2 magic grade 8s in English Literature and History, with Umaizah Hassan achieving a grade 8 in French and a grade 9 in History. Mollie Haselup’s grade 9 in English Literature was joined by a Distinction grade for Drama.

Principal Kieran Scanlon remarked: "Another fabulous set of results at SRWA, I’m particularly pleased to see so many students deciding to stay with us for Sixth Form knowing that we have a brilliant track record for securing university places for our students.”

"A majority of students enrol at the SRWA W6 Sixth Form today, to continue their 7 year education and specialise with A- Level study. Staff spoke of their excitement at continuing to work with so many of these incredible students, but wanted to wish all of year 11 the very best for their wide futures.

"Tracy Smart, who has worked as a Pastoral Support Officer with the year group for close to five years, wanted to commend the year group for their examination results, but she also wanted to acknowledge the growth of the students more holistically, “we are just so proud of the young people that they have become."

Friends celebrating together.

Jakub Mogila with his eye watering results!

High performing Adam Penter and Year 11 PSO, Miss Tracy Smart.

The envelope is opened, with Muhammad Elshahri and History teacher Ms Melia.