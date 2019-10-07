Badminton England brings festival to Brighton schools

A sporting roadshow will visit schools in Brighton to encourage youngsters to take up badminton.

Badminton England is spreading its love for the racket sport at schools as part of its ‘Racket Pack’ tour.

The sports governing body will be visiting the city tomorrow (Tuesday, October 8) to get young people involved in the sport and being active.

The tour started on October 1 and has already visited Birmingham and Durham.

Relationship manager, Tanya Woodward, said: “For many years Brighton city has been bereft of junior badminton clubs and one of my challenges from Sussex County Badminton was to create a new club.”

The Brighton Racket Pack Tour Party will see five primary schools: Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic, Rudyard Kipling, Saltdean, St Margarets Church of England, and Woodingdean, gather at Longhill Sports Centre to enjoy badminton together.

Darren Hambrook, lead for The Deans Sports Partnership, coach Julia Alkema, and Tanya Woodward have introduced six weeks of badminton into the curriculum of these schools.

A new badminton youth club has also been launched and had 25 members at the outset.

Tanya said: “Five of the players are now in the county squad!”

