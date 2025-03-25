Barnham school given extra £233,000 to finish building teaching block

A Barnham school has been given an extra £233,000 to finish building a much-needed teaching block.

St Philip Howard Catholic School, in Elm Grove South, has long been heavily over-subscribed, receiving more than 600 applications each year for the 180 available places.

Thanks to S106 money allocated by West Sussex County Council, the school has received a total of £1.579m since 2022 to build the new block.

Made up of classrooms, a learning resource centre, toilet facilities and a library, it is on track to be finished in the summer and open in time for the September term.

Headteacher Tim Hulse described how space had been an issue, with the school’s yearly intake being increased from 150 to 180 pupils in 2015.

He said: “From a safety perspective and to ensure a high standard of learning and teaching can continue to be delivered, it is imperative that the school buildings and services – including toilet facilities – are fit for purpose.

“For context, in 2012 there were 800 students on roll. In 2025 there are 1,300. In this time, we have had no new buildings or classroom space other than those we have re-purposed – such as old changing rooms converted into a music block.”

S106 money is made up of contributions from developers who have been allowed to build in the area. Money is ring-fenced for certain things, such as education, roads and affordable housing.

Given the new developments built in the Barnham area, there was quite a bit of money in the education pot, with St Philip’s as the named school.

Mr Hulse said the new teaching block was being built to relieve the pressure on the school, not to increase its numbers any further.

The initial S106 agreement in 2022 was for £970,000, increasing to £1.356m in 2024 and now finally to £1.579m.

The need for more money stemmed from ‘additional and unforeseen costs’ resulting from delays in obtaining planning permission, the increased cost of building materials, and work needed to make sure the drainage design met with all the required planning conditions.

The school itself has built up its reserves and will pay £400,000 towards the work.

Mr Hulse said: “The project is now progressing quickly, and we look forward to completion sometime in the summer term in preparation for occupation by students in September.”