Battle Abbey celebrates as students achieve brilliant Mathematics IGCSE results

Year 11 students at Battle Abbey School have been celebrating their IGCSE Mathematics results where almost all of the year group have now achieved their qualification at a grade 9 to 4.

· 1 in 5 students achieve a 9

· 70% of students achieve a 9-6 pass

· 98% of students achieve a 9-4 pass

Year 11 students at Battle Abbey School received their IGCSE results in Mathematics this morning. Students across the year group were celebrating as nearly all of them hit a grade of between 9 and 4, equivalent to A*-C on the GCSE letter grades.

Headteacher, Hannah Blake, said: “At Battle Abbey School, we work with each individual child to enable them to reach their potential, often exceeding the belief they have in their own abilities. This year’s success is a testament to the commitment and endeavour of our students, their families and the dedication of our inspiring Mathematics team - the teachers and teaching assistants - led by Mr Smallman, our Head of Mathematics. Achieving these excellent Mathematics results early in January will now allow Year 11 students to re-focus their attention on their other GCSE subjects, ahead of the examinations they will sit in May and June, and allow them to pursue further Mathematics qualifications which sets up them to exceed even greater heights at Sixth Form. We are so proud of all the students and congratulate them for their efforts and success. I would urge anyone seeing these grades, who thinks their own child could benefit from the personal approach we take here at the Abbey, to come and see for themselves at our Open Day in March.”

Senior Deputy Head, Richard Thorley, said: “These results are a just reward for the hard work of the students and the dedication of our staff. I would urge anyone seeing these grades, who thinks their own child could benefit from the personal approach we take here at the Abbey, to come and see for themselves at our Open Day in March.”

For more information about Battle Abbey School, including admissions and scholarships, please visit www.battleabbeyschool.com or call 01424 772385. Battle Abbey School’s next Open Day is on 8th March with registration available via the website.