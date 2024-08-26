Battle Abbey School announce excellent set of GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Battle Abbey School are thrilled to announce another excellent set of GCSE results for summer 2024.

More than 80% of the GCSEs achieved were 9-5 grades, with nearly two thirds of all grades at 9-6. 85% of students secured a 7 or above in at least one subject, with 44% securing the highest grade of a 9 in at least one subject.

There were excellent performances with our Religious Studies students, where 75% of the cohort achieved grades 9-7. Our strength in Mathematics continues with two thirds of the students achieving grades 9-7. Creative Arts also excelled with 100% of our Textile students achieving grades 9-7 and our Fine Art students achieving 55% of all grades at a 9.

Among the many individual success stories several students truly excelled, and as such deserve special recognition:

Pupils receive their results at the Abbey.

Alex Cameron achieved ten grade 9s and one grade 8;

Roman Raho achieved seven grade 9s and two grade 8s;

Bea Collins achieved six grade 9s and three grade 8s;

Libby Thorley achieved five grade 9s and two grade 8s;

Luke Austin achieved three grade 9s and five grade 8s;

On collecting his results, Luke Austin said: “I’m proud and pleased of my achievements at GCSE. The Mathematics teachers have been particularly supportive and helpful and the additional Saturday sessions have really helped me” while GCSE student Alex Ford said: “The school’s support not just in subjects but generally in school life has allowed me to thrive here, and I’ve exceeded the expectations of my predicted grades as a direct result.”

Headteacher, Hannah Blake said: “These results are a testament to the dedication, resilience, and hard work of our students, as well as the unwavering support from our talented academic staff and the invaluable encouragement of their families at home.

"The personalised approach to each students' needs, both in and out of the classroom, has ensured that every individual has had the opportunity to excel.

"Looking ahead, we are confident that our students are well-prepared for the next stage of their educational journey with the skills, knowledge, and mindset to achieve their aspirations. We look forward to welcoming them back to the Sixth Form next week.”