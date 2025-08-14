Battle Abbey School students excel in 2025 A Level and BTEC results

Battle Abbey School is celebrating yet another year of exceptional academic achievement, with this year's results not only building on last year's impressive performance but also remaining well above national averages.

Headteacher Hannah Blake said: “Our Sixth Form leavers have every reason to be proud of their achievements, and we’re delighted that nearly all will now progress to their first-choice university, apprenticeship, or career path. With one in eight grades awarded at A*, nearly 40% at A*–A, and close to two-thirds at A*–B, these results really are a testament to their resilience, character, and unwavering commitment.

"The support of our talented staff and the close-knit relationships across the school have been key to their success. They will always be part of our community and are welcome to return to share the exciting paths their futures take.”

This year’s leavers will be taking their next steps at a range of prestigious institutions across the UK and overseas, including the University of St Andrews, University of Exeter, University of Portsmouth, Central Saint Martins, University of York, Durham University, Cardiff University, University of Bath, and the University of Nottingham.

Excellent results and exciting destinations

Among the many high achievers, several students deserve special mention. Helena L earned three A* grades and an A to take up English and German Law at King’s College London; Tom C achieved three A* grades and will study Philosophy at Warwick; Sergey G achieved two A*s and two As and will go on to university in Canada; Anton O secured one A* and two As and will study Chemistry, Biological and Medicinal Chemistry at York; Jack F earned three As and a B to study Electrical Engineering at Bristol; Archie S achieved three As and a C to study Economics at Durham; Sara A gained two As and a B to pursue Medicine at Leicester; and Elizabeth D gained A*BB and will now pursue a tailoring apprenticeship.

Across the curriculum, there were outstanding performances in BTEC courses including Sport and Business Studies, together with continued excellence across A Level subjects such as English Literature, Computing, and the Creative Arts. The Extended Project Qualification also delivered exceptional outcomes, with 69% of students achieving an A* and 85% securing either A* or A. This additional Sixth Form qualification at Battle Abbey enables students to explore a topic they are passionate about in depth, honing advanced research, analytical, and presentation skills that not only prepare them for university study and future careers, but also give them an edge in some competitive applications.

Head of Year 13 Mark Algar added: “This year group has met every challenge with maturity, creativity, and kindness. Their results open doors to an incredible range of opportunities, but more importantly, it is brilliant that their hard work and dedication has been rewarded and we couldn’t be more proud of them. We wish our Year 13s every happiness and success as they embark on the next exciting chapter of their lives.”

Battle Abbey School’s Sixth Form continues to go from strength to strength, with results improving year on year. To learn more, join us at our Open Day on Saturday, September 13 by emailing [email protected] or visiting www.battleabbeyschool.com.