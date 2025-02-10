Battle Abbey School's Intermediate team wins Rotary Club public speaking competition
Representing the school in the intermediate competition were Heather S (the chairperson), Libby P (the main speaker) and Frederica S (vote of thanks).
Libby spoke eloquently and with perfect delivery on the topic of data use and cookies (including many cookie related jokes!).
Heather chaired the team with warmth and Frederica won over the audience with her thought provoking vote of thanks.
We are pleased to say that the BAS team won the competition and have progressed to the district finals.
Representing the school in the senior section were Ryan S (chairperson) Sophie A (main speaker ) and Kitty T (vote of thanks).
Sophie's speech on our similarities with the medieval period was both informative and entertaining, questioning just how far we have progressed (or not).
Ryan managed the team well (despite a misbehaving microphone) and Kitty concluded the presentation very well with her vote of thanks.
While the senior team didn't win, the team represented the school in an exemplary way.
The ability to speak in public is an invaluable skill and the students should feel very proud of what they achieved.