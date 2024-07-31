Littlehampton Museum is hosting the Littlehampton Locality Schools Water Safety Project art exhibition and it was officially opened by mayor Sean Lee with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Pupils, teachers, parents and carers gathered at the museum, in Manor House, Church Street, to see all the paintings, drawings and sculptures on display.

The project was inspired by headteachers, who wanted to run a student education programme on water safety while celebrating water and living by the sea.

The exhibition will run until September 13 and schools involved include White Meadows Primary Academy, Lyminster Primary School, St Mary’s C of E Primary School Clymping, Rustington Community Primary School, Arundel Church of England School, River Beach Primary School, The Littlehampton Academy, St Philip’s Catholic Primary School, Summerlea Community Primary School and St Catherine’s Catholic Primary School.

Kim Twine, education officer at Southern Water, said: “It was such a lovely project to be involved in. I was so impressed by the creativity of the artwork and the outstanding effort by the Littlehampton Museum, being able to bring all aspects of the exhibition together.”

The RNLI and Southern Water worked together with the schools and attended morning school assemblies. Presenters were able to speak about how children can stay safe this summer on our region’s beaches.

Phil Hetherington, water safety officer at Littlehampton RNLI, was impressed by the engagement, enthusiasm and knowledge of the pupils.

He added: “It was a great experience to be invited to the schools, to talk about water safety and to pass on our lifesaving message should anyone ever find themselves in danger in the water – float to live.”

Southern Water’s community partnership and engagement team donated £5,000 to the schools for art materials and work was carried out in April and May.

Jane Colthup, project lead, said: “All schools produced such high-quality artwork from their children, which gives a wonderful wow factor when you first go into the museum. It is fabulous to see such a diverse array of creative artwork everywhere you look.”

In total, ten schools signed up to take part, with 16 assemblies held, involving more than 3,300 youngsters. Students learned about all things water safety, ahead of the summer holidays, with a special focus of what was important to keep in mind both before and after getting into the water.

Justin Murray, headteacher at St Mary’s, said: "Our pupils were thoroughly engaged with the water safety assemblies. It is such a vital part of the education we provide within our community.

"We regularly go to the beach – including beach cricket and monthly well-being walks – and it is vital that children understand how to stay safe. After the presentations, our classes talked through the safety information, and we have been applying this on our visits."

1 . Littlehampton Museum Art Exhibition.jpg Pupils, teachers, parents and carers gathered at Littlehampton Museum for the opening of the exhibitionPhoto: Southern Water

2 . Littlehampton Locality Schools Water Safety Project : Littlehampton Locality Schools Water Safety Project

3 . Littlehampton Locality Schools Water Safety Project : Littlehampton Locality Schools Water Safety Project