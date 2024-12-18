Beacon Academy Christmas Carol Concert

Beacon Academy students delivered an outstanding evening of festive musical performances for the local community at All Saints Church, in Crowborough on Monday 16 December.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fellow students and their families, Beacon Academy staff and trustees joined community members including local town councillors and special guests from Waitrose Crowborough to enjoy a variety of wonderful performances from talented students in Years 7 – 13.

The programme featured a wide range of accomplished vocal and instrumental solos, as well as group performances and a reading. Carols were sung by the entire congregation, and students performed an impressive series of traditional and contemporary pieces, ranging from 12 Days Of Christmas to Fairytale Of New York. All Saints Associate Minister, Adam Thrift, gave an address focusing on home and family at Christmas time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Cryle, Music Teacher at Beacon Academy said, “Thank you to all the friends, families and staff who came to support our students last night. They have been working tirelessly for several months for the event. Performing in front of an audience is an important part of the development of young musicians and our students all stepped up to the mark admirably last night. It was really heartwarming to see our students and their families celebrating and enjoying themselves. I would like to thank All Saints Church, Waitrose Crowborough and all those that helped behind the scenes to make this event a success. Have a wonderful Christmas and thank you for your ongoing support of our young musicians.”

The programme featured a wide range of accomplished vocal and instrumental solos, as well as group performances and a reading.

The audience enjoyed mince pies and Viennese biscuits baked by Year 10 Beacon Academy students thanks to a donation by Waitrose, Crowborough as a charity collection for Crowborough Foodbank and Hygiene Bank was circulated. A total of £290 was generously donated and will be added to the total raised via ParentPay for the school’s non-uniform event on Friday.

Crowborough Town Mayor, Cllr Matthew Street, said, “It was wonderful to be invited again to this very special Christmas concert. The beautiful setting of All Saints’ Church was the perfect backdrop for so many students to share their exceptional talents. The variety and quality of the performances was amazing and it certainly got the audience in the festive mode. The homemade refreshments produced and served by the students were also excellent!”

Crowborough Deputy Mayor, Cllr Natalie Whittle, commented, “It was a truly magical concert. As always, the students excelled themselves. Thank you to all the young people and staff involved in making the Christmas Concert just a wonderful experience, from the food, the welcome to performers. May I wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local Governing Committee Parent Governor, John Hayling said, “It was a real delight to listen to the students perform and I was so impressed by the talent and professionalism that they displayed. Please pass on my heartfelt thanks to both the students and the staff involved. Happy Christmas to you all and best wishes for the new year.”

The programme featured a wide range of accomplished vocal and instrumental solos, as well as group performances and a reading.

Parents and carers who would like to contribute towards the school's Christmas Concert fundraising for Crowborough Foodbank and Crowborough Hygiene Bank, can do so via ParentPay until Friday 10 January 2025.

Beacon Academy would like to take this opportunity to thank all staff and students involved in the concert this year, as well as Waitrose Crowborough for their generosity and support, and All Saints Church for their help and accommodation in the run-up to hosting this event for us. A big thank you also for the unwavering support shown by our parents and carers, and the wider community.