Beacon Academy Sixth Form Induction Day

All Year 11 students making the transition to Beacon Academy Sixth Form in September took part in an informative Induction Day at the school’s dedicated Sixth Form Centre on Tuesday 24 June.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is an exciting opportunity for the students to experience life as a Sixth Former and begin preparing for the next stage of their academic journey.

The day was carefully designed to help students explore their subject choices and begin thinking critically about the combination that best supports their goals and interests. Each student received a personalised timetable, allowing them to take part in sample lessons in their selected subjects and get a feel for the curriculum and expectations at Sixth Form level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each student received a personalised timetable for the day, attending lessons in each of their chosen subjects and a welcome talk from Head of Sixth Form, Mr Howarth and other members of the Sixth Form team. There was time to meet friends and socialise in the cafeteria and in outside areas at break and lunch time.

The students were introduced to the wide range of enrichment opportunities available.

A joint session led by Head of Science, Dr Cumpstey and KS5 Support Coordinator, Miss Akehurst, focused on two essential aspects of Sixth Form life: developing independent study skills and understanding the wide range of enrichment opportunities available. These include the Extended Project Qualification (EPQ), student mentoring, finance for life, sports, cooking skills, and more. Students will be able to enrol in the Gold DofE Award in Term 1.

The students enjoyed the independent, grown-up atmosphere of the Sixth Form.

Year 11 student, Luca, reported, “I'm really glad I've done this today. It's going to make things a lot easier when I start in September."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next opportunity to visit Beacon Academy Sixth Form will be at their Sixth Form Open Event from 10:30am to 1:30pm on Saturday 4 October 2025.

Register your interest at Open Events and Induction - Beacon Academy