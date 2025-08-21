Beacon Academy students celebrate outstanding GCSE results 2025

Headteacher, Keith Slattery, congratulated students on behalf of all of the staff and trustees:

“We are thrilled to celebrate the remarkable achievements of our Year 11 students in their 2025 GCSE examinations. Their results reflect not only academic excellence but also the determination, positivity, and drive that define this exceptional cohort.

"This success is the result of a collective effort. Behind every student are the incredible teachers, supportive families, and dedicated staff who have been there to encourage, guide, and cheer them on every step of the way. We are deeply grateful for the unwavering encouragement and belief in our students’ potential.

"As they prepare to take their next steps, whether continuing their studies at Beacon Academy Sixth Form, pursuing apprenticeships, or exploring new career paths, we are confident that they will carry forward the same drive and determination that led to their success this year.

"To our Year 11 students: we are incredibly proud of you. Your achievements are well-earned, and your future is full of exciting possibilities, believe in yourself and all that you can achieve. Embrace the opportunities ahead, stay curious, and continue to strive for excellence. You have already accomplished so much, keep moving forward with confidence and that passion.”

Among this year’s many successes, special recognition goes to Daniel Hermann, who achieved an outstanding eight Grade 9s, and Anna Cloughley, with six Grade 9s.

Further impressive performances came from Henry Stubbings, Immy Smart, Jacob Smith, Emily Carden, Anna Ivaldi and Ruby King, who each secured top grades across all of their subjects, including multiple Grade 9s and 8s.

In addition, more than 20 other students celebrated achieving at least one Grade 9, demonstrating the breadth of exceptional attainment across the year group.

Sixth Form enrolment meetings will take place on Friday 22 and Tuesday 26 August. Please contact the Sixth Form Manager, Mrs Hilton, at [email protected] with any questions.

Staying Connected

All Beacon Academy students will always be a special and an integral part of the school's history. By keeping in touch as part of Beacon Academy Alumni Network, leavers could be an important part of the school's future too. To join this free network, visit https://www.futurefirsthub.org.uk/register/beaconacademy, or read more on their Alumni web page.

Autumn Open Events

Prospective students and families are warmly invited to attend Beacon Academy Open Day on Saturday, October 4 from 9:30am to 12:30pm at Beeches site and from 10:30am to 1:30pm at the Sixth Form Centre.

Bookings for Year 6 Open Morning Toursfrom Monday 6 to Friday 10 October will open in September. Please refer to the school's Open Events and Sixth Form Open Events pages for the latest information.

Students celebrated their success with friends, family and school staff.

