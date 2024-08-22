Beacon Academy students excel in GCSE examinations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Students at Beacon Academy have achieved some thoroughly deserved individual successes in this year’s GCSE examination results.

Headteacher, Keith Slattery, congratulated students on behalf of all of the staff and trustees at Beacon Academy, stating: “Our Year 11 students have achieved exceptional results in their GCSE examinations this year. As the community gathers to celebrate this significant milestone, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to each and every student for their hard work and determination.

"These results are a testament not only to our students’ dedication but also to the unwavering support provided by their parents and carers, teachers, and school staff. Their collaborative efforts have created an environment where students can thrive and succeed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"As we look ahead, we are confident that our talented 2024 Year 11 cohort will continue to excel in their future endeavours, be it in further education, apprenticeships, or embarking on their chosen career paths. Their GCSE success lays a strong foundation for future achievements and sets a positive precedent for the years to come.

Beacon Academy students have achieved well-deserved success in this year's GCSE exam results.

"To our Year 11 students, we say: Well done! Your hard work, resilience, and commitment have paid off, and we are incredibly proud of each of you. As you step into the next chapter of your lives, whether that be at Beacon Academy Sixth Form or elsewhere, carry forward the lessons learned, the friendships made, and the spirit of perseverance that has brought you this far.”

Notable mentions go to the following students who achieved 8+ (or equivalent) in all of their subjects. They also achieved most of their subjects at the very highest grade 9:

Student NameNumber of Grade 9sEsther Hall6Joseph Harris6

In addition, the following students achieved 7+ (or equivalent) in all of their subjects. They also achieved many of their subjects at the very highest grade 9:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beacon Academy students celebrate their GCSE exam success

Student NameNumber of Grade 9s/8sLily Chapman6 Grade 9 and 3 Grade 8Toby Page6 Grade 9 and 3 Grade 8Kimberley Stevens4 Grade 9 and 4 Grade 8Kassia Sim2 Grade 9 and 5 Grade 8Eva Murray2 Grade 9 and 4 Grade 8Alex Silbergh2 Grade 9 and 4 Grade 8

And finally, the following students also achieved grade 9s:

Student NameNumber of Grade 9sCerys Martin5Kimberley Stevens4Natasha Beesley3Miles Caird2Kassia Sim2Eva Murray2Alex Silbergh2Austin Hoper2Lucy Jordan2Seren Twort2Eleanor Mechem1Alyssa Marklew1Sophie Bunte1Rose Allen1Ella Harbert1Josh Keyes1Louisa Parker1William Spearman1Emily Whittaker1Jasmine Fry1Rosie Kemp1Anna Smolenska1Rupert Karim1Benjamin Chapman1Theo Freeman1Yuliia Kuleshir1Abi Peckham1Lily Doughty1Darcey Swan1Sophie Honchar1Layla Grayling1Pavlo Zhadan1Evelina Nesmiianova1

Prospective students and families are invited to attend Beacon Academy Open Day on Saturday, October 5 2024 from 9:30am to 12:30pm. Bookings for Year 6 Open Morning Tours from Monday 7 to Friday 11 October 2024 will open in September.

Please refer visit www.beacon-academy.org for the latest information.