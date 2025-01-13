Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bede's Prep School is delighted to announce it has achieved Gold iPQ status. The iPQ (Independent Project Qualification) is a research-based project for pupils that is based on independent enquiry and exploration; essentially, embracing 21st century skills that are crucial for today's global world.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bede's Prep School adopted the nationally accredited ISEB Project Qualification in 2021, and each year, it has grown in strength to become a much anticipated and focal point in Year 7's curriculum. The iPQ Gold badge is awarded to schools that register at least 30 candidates for the iPQ within the academic year.

Central to the project is a question that is generated entirely by each pupil's curiosity and passion; it is this question that sparks an independent and skills based learning journey, which extends across the Autumn term to culminate in a festival of presentations at the beginning of the Spring term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year's titles include: 'Do robots deserve the same rights as humans?‘ ‘Should police officers carry firearms?’, ‘Can I make a working model of a merry-go-round?’, ‘Can I create a fitness and health programme for an elite footballer?'

Bede's Prep Achieves iPQ Gold School Badge

By participating in the iPQ, pupils gain valuable skills such as critical thinking, problem solving and presenting. Throughout the project, pupils have become gripped by the process rather than the outcome of their projects as they research, overcome problems, set targets and finally make presentations and field questions from their peers: all essential skills that will serve these young learners in their future endeavours.

Sherry Wilson, Head of Faculty for Languages and Humanities at Bede's Prep School comments: "For us, the iPQ Gold Standard badge celebrates our pupils’ maturity of thought and depth of questioning of the world around them.

"The structure of the iPQ allows our pupils to research, set targets and use their critical thinking to overcome challenges. Their confidence and enthusiasm in presenting their findings to their peer group is a highlight of my year, and demonstrates the life-skills that prepare our bright, young Bedians for the future. We are thrilled to be awarded the iPQ Gold Standard badge."