Bede's Prep pupils and local schools collaborate in exciting events

Bede's Prep School pupils have had a busy half term of exciting events and competitions. These activities, part of Bede's diverse curriculum, often involved collaborations with other local schools.

One highlight was the IAPS Swimming Championships Qualifying Round, held at Bede's Senior School on Friday 7 February. The event welcomed 138 swimmers from eight local prep schools, including Bede's Prep, Great Walstead, Battle Abbey, Burgess Hill Girls Prep, Brambletye, Ardingly College, Hurstpierpoint College Prep and Cumnor House Sussex.

Bede's Prep Swimming Coach, Danielle Maynard, expressed her immense pride in her pupils courageous and impressive performances, "138 swimmers, one incredible gala! Congratulations to every athlete who dove in and gave it their all at the IAPS swim meet at Bede's. Your dedication and sportsmanship shone brightly. Well done!"

On 11 February, musicians from Bede's Prep and Senior School, along with pupils from three other local Prep Schools: St Ronan's, Skippers Hill and Lancing Prep, enjoyed a collaborative Orchestral Day at the Senior School. The day was full of wonderful music making, and in the afternoon the pupils performed four pieces: music from the film 'How to Train Your Dragon', 'Aliens in the Attic', 'Money Money Money (ABBA)' and 'Peter Gunn theme'. Everyone played beautifully together in an orchestra, and leading the sectionals were Bede’s music scholars and visiting staff.

James Aburn, Assistant Director of Music, shared his thoughts on the event: "What an inspiring day! It was fantastic to witness the enthusiasm and talent of these young musicians as they came together to create such wonderful music."

This year, pupils also enjoyed unique opportunities during breaks from rehearsals, including visits to the on-site zoo at the Senior School and participation in a drama workshop.

Pupils at Bede’s have been given the opportunity to shine in many events and challenges in recent weeks. They are now looking forward to more fantastic performing arts events in the remainder of the Spring term including a Dance showcase, the ‘Music In-Bloom’ Competition, and a 'Come and Sing' afternoon at the Senior School.