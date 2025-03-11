Bede's Prep unveils new outdoor learning and play space

Bede's Prep is thrilled to announce the grand opening of it's brand-new, nature-inspired outdoor learning and play space, extending the school's existing facilities and providing pupils with an exceptional environment for physical, social and emotional development.

Recognising the crucial role of outdoor play in children's lives, Bede's Prep has invested in a substantial extension to its outdoor area, adjacent to the existing astro turf pitch. The new space features a natural climbing play area, designed to challenge and inspire pupils.

The play space boasts a range of elements, including trapeze handles, balance beams, clamber nets, bridges, towers, ladders and a climbing wall. In addition, a play chip playpit, larch benches and a dedicated tree seat have been incorporated to provide a space for story time and relaxation in the shade.

Constructed entirely from sustainable, FSC-certified Robinia hardwood, the play area demonstrates Bede's commitment to environmental responsibility. The design caters to children between Year 3 and Year 8, offering a mix of heights and difficulty levels to encourage exploration and challenge.

Natural clumbing provides numerous benefits for children, fostering motor skill development - improving strength, balance, agility, coordination and problem-solving. The new play space perfectly complements Bede's Prep's beautiful location at the foot of the South Downs National Park, enhancing the school's connection with nature.

On 4 March 2025, Bede's Prep celebrated the opening of its new play space. The event began with refreshments for parents, followed by pupil poetry readings and a speech by Head, Mrs Morris. After Head of School, George, cut the ribbon, the pupils were finally able to enjoy the new play space.

“We are incredibly excited to unveil this fantastic new outdoor learning and play space,” said Mrs Morris, Head of Bede’s Prep. “This investment reflects our dedication to providing our pupils with the best possible environment for holistic development. We hope that the new space will not only enhance pupils' physical skills but also foster their creativity, confidence and problem-solving skills.”