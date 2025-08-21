Bede's pupils achieve outstanding GCSE results

Bede's Senior School is proud to announce another set of exceptional GCSE results this year, marking a strong year in academic achievements.

Following on from the record A Level results last week, nearly half of all GCSE grades (45%) were at a 9-7 level, which is equivalent to an A*/A, matching last year’s record-breaking results.

This year's impressive GCSE results extended across a wide range of subjects. In Physics and Chemistry, 41% of pupils achieved the very top grade 9, whilst over half of all pupils also achieved the equivalent of A* or A in English Literature. Over half of pupils in Economics (58%) and History (59%) achieved 9-7 grades, while 74% of Art pupils also scored 9-7 grades (the equivalent of A* or A).

Amongst the top performing pupils were Hattie Hiscox from Kingston who secured 11 GCSE’s at 9-7 including nine top grade 9’s, one 8 and one 7 and Skye Coetser from Forest Row who also gained eight grade 9’s, two grade 8s and one 7. Pippa Nunn from Mayfield achieved 12 grades 9-7 and Tom Lilley from Laughton also achieved 11 of the top grades 9-7.

Bede's GCSE Results Day

Continuing Bede’s strong tradition of combining excellence in the academics and performing arts, Moon Ng from Eastbourne achieved eight 9’s, two 8’s and one 7, including a top distinction in BTEC Business, whilst also excelling as a pianist. Bede’s Legat Dance Academy pupil Freddie Whittingham from Tunbridge Wells achieved seven of the top 9 grades, one 8 and a 7, including a top distinction in BTEC Performing Arts alongside his wider dance training programme.

Academic Assistant Head, Nicholas Abrams said “Bede's pupils have achieved outstanding GCSE results once again supported by personalised learning pathways, exceptional teaching, and over 100 weekly after-school sessions. Teachers combined their academic mentoring of pupils along with a commitment to innovative teaching practice to ensure every pupil thrives academically and develops the skills to succeed both in the classroom and beyond.”

Bede’s Head, Peter Goodyer added: “Congratulations to all of our pupils on their strong GCSE results. These achievements are a testament to their hard work and dedication, not only in their studies but also in their exceptional contributions to school life.

"The success we see today reflects our commitment to a holistic education, and I am looking forward to sharing in their continued success as they move through to our Sixth Form. I would also like to extend my sincere thanks to the parents and teachers for their unwavering support.”