Bede's pupils celebrate exceptional achievements on GCSE results day

Following an outstanding set of A Level results last week, Bede's Senior School in Upper Dicker once again celebrates some of the highest GCSE results received in recent years, with nearly half of all grades within the Upper Fifth cohort (45%) at 9-7 level (the equivalent to an A*/A) with a quarter of all grades 9-8.

Exceptional results were received across a broad range of subjects with 91% of Biology and Chemistry and 71% of Physics Triple Science pupils achieving grades 9-7 (equivalent to A*/A), whilst in Economics over a third of pupils achieved a level 9, and in Academic PE where over 50% of pupils achieved grade 9-8.

Amongst the top performing pupils were Lola Brown from Eastbourne who gained seven grade 9-7s whilst training and playing for England Women’s Under 17’s, and Efe Onofeghara who gained ten 9 grades and one 8 grade.

Archie Mustarde from Arlington, who took the lead role in the School’s production of Guys and Dolls at the Devonshire Park Theatre in Eastbourne earlier this year, gained five grade 9’s, two 8’s and two 7’s, whilst Skylar Vickerman from London gained twelve of the very top 9 grades.

GCSE Pupils: Tom, Sam, Polina, Walter, Ernie, Nell and Efe.

Bede’s Deputy Head, John Tuson said of the results: “As a school which does not top-slice its intake, we are always keen to emphasise the great breadth and diversity of our pupils’ achievements, but it is particularly gratifying to see increased numbers of pupils achieving the very highest grade whilst also leading such busy and fulfilling lives outside the classroom.”

Bede’s Head, Peter Goodyer commented: “My congratulations to all our pupils who have achieved a very strong set of GCSE results whilst also making an exceptional contribution to all aspects of school life. Once again, we see the benefit of our holistic education reflected in strong academic results. I would also like to thank their parents and teachers who have provided such tremendous support along the way.”