Bede's pupils dazzle audiences in Cabaret event

Bede's highly anticipated 'Cabaret' returned to the School in Upper Dicker on 6 and 7 December 2024. The Multi-Purpose Hall was transformed into a dazzling dinner-and-dance concert venue, hosting over 700 guests across two nights including parents, staff, alumni and guests. Saturday night's performance was a sell-out, highlighting the immense popularity of this event.

Over 140 pupils showcased their talents as musicians, dancers, singers and backstage crew. The production captivated audiences with a diverse range of performances, as Bede's Director of Music, Robert Scamardella said, "This performance rivals that of not only any other school but of any other professional establishment."

The space was transformed into a glamorous, elegant venue with beautiful table decorations, a proscenium arch stage and a red-carpet entrance. Guests enjoyed a sumptuous three-course meal interspersed with breathtaking performances. The "Popular Music Through the Ages" setlist spanned decades, featuring iconic numbers from classic rock to contemporary pop including "You Can Call Me Al", "Stand By Me" and "All I Ask".

Audiences enjoyed performances from Bede's alumni pupils - Will Page (front man of band 'Noble Jacks'); Imogen Lock (soprano and rising star in the opera world) and Will Hopkins (performer and West End actor). They blew audiences away with their superb performances alongside current Bede's pupils featuring hits such as "Viva Las Vegas" and "One More Kiss".

To end the evening, guests were invited to the dance floor to celebrate with Bede's BTEC band, dancing the night away to timeless classics such as "Wake Me Up Before You Go Go" and "Wannabe". Cabaret was an unforgettable event that was loved by all. One guest said, "One of the best nights of entertainment! Well done to everyone involved!"

Robert Scamardella, Director of Music, comments, "Cabaret is a truly remarkable event that celebrates performing arts at Bede's. To see our pupils, from the Prep School to the Sixth Form and even alumni come together to celebrate the power of music was an unforgettable experience. Thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly to create such a spectacular production."