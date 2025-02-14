Bede's School ranks as number one independent school in Sussex for Value-Added measures

Bede's Senior School is celebrating remarkable results in the newly released Department for Education (DfE) national performance tables.

Bede’s is thrilled to share that 'Value Added at Key Stage 5' has earned the school an exceptional national ranking of 54th out of 2,541 schools in the UK, placing Bede's in the top 3% (2.12%) nationally. By a significant margin, Bede's is the most successful independent school in Sussex in terms of Value Added measures.

This outstanding achievement follows impressive GCSE and A-Level results last year, where Bede’s pupils achieved remarkable success, with 45% of GCSE/BTEC Level 2/Cambridge National grades at 9-7 (or equivalent) and 80% of A-Level/BTEC Level 3 grades at A*-B.

Value Added measures the progress pupils make between Key Stage 4 (GCSEs) and Key Stage 5 (A-Levels), providing a crucial indication of the impact a school has on pupil learning. Bede's exceptional Value Added score highlights the school's ability to empower pupils to exceed their expected potential and achieve academic success at the highest level.

No. 1 Independent School in Sussex

"We are absolutely delighted with these Value Added results," said Headmaster, Peter Goodyer, "This ranking reflects the dedication and hard work of our pupils, the expertise of our teaching staff, and the supportive learning environment we foster at Bede's. It demonstrates the significant progress our pupils make during their time in Sixth Form and underscores our commitment to providing an outstanding and holistic education."

The DfE’s publication of national performance tables marks the first release of this data since the Covid pandemic. Bede’s is delighted to be recognised nationally for its commitment to excellence in education.

Visit Bede's Senior School at our Open Morning on 15 March 2025. Sign up at www.bedes.org/open-morning.