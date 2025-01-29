Bede's Senior School hosts Galactic Challenge 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bede's Senior School welcomed 80 pupils from seven schools from across the South East to its annual Galactic Challenge competition on Saturday 25 January.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event saw pupils aged 10-14, collaborate and innovate to design proposals for a future Martian settlement.

Divided into four teams, the pupils spent the day developing plans for a Mars settlement in 2055. This year’s challenge focused on preserving and showcasing "Mars' heritage," specifically the historical sites of previous Mars missions. Following an introductory breakfast and briefing, pupil mentors from Bede's guided the teams through the morning's intensive work sessions. The pupils’ enthusiasm was evident, with teams fully engaged in the design process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teams delivered their proposals by presentation and the winning medals were awarded to "Astrodyne Delta", a team comprised of pupils from Bede's Prep, Croydon High School, Lancing Prep (Worthing), and Skippers Hill.

Pupil at Galactic Challenge

"It was terrific to see pupils this young present their ideas to an audience of their peers and parents," said Mr. Richards, organiser of the Galactic Challenge, "but above all showed that the competition is very much open to pupils of all abilities and backgrounds. Imagination, artistic skills and, above all, the ability to convey their ideas to the judges are not always associated with pupils with a science and maths background, so it was great to see such a high standard of work this year".

Bede's Senior School extends its gratitude to Jenny Lyons from the Space, Science and Engineering Foundation, and returning alumni, Alex Gee and Nell MacLachlan, for their invaluable contributions to the success of the Galactic Challenge 2025.