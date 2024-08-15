Bede's sixth form pupils celebrate record-breaking results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sixth Form pupils and their teachers at Bede’s School in Upper Dicker had cause for celebration today having achieved the School’s best ever A Level grades with 78% of results graded at A*-B. This year of record-breaking results sees a quarter of all grades at A* or its equivalent.

It was a particularly strong year for STEM subjects with 78% of pupils achieving A*-B across Biology, Chemistry and Physics.

In Maths some 85% of pupils achieved A*-B grades, whilst in Psychology 92% of pupils achieved the same success. With its own on-site zoo at the Senior School bringing Animal Management to life, some 78% of BTEC Animal Management pupils earned a distinction.

Whilst all pupils should be delighted with their results, some notable successes include Ingrid Clemo from Forest Row who achieved straight A*’s and will be taking her place at Glasgow University to study Medicine.

Heads of School, Max Samland, Mareike Noon, Mandy Zhang and Charlie Bennett should be equally proud of their outstanding results all achieving three top grades each. Max and Mandy will go on to study Economics and Pharmacy respectively, both at UCL, whilst Mareike and Charlie will read Biology and Politics with Economics respectively, both at the University of Bath.

Congratulations must also go to Megan Nel from Eastbourne who achieved three A* grades and will follow Mareike and Charlie to Bath.

Charlie Swan from Tunbridge Wells achieved two A* and an A grade, and Phoebe Burrill gained three A grades whilst being an integral part of the Legat Dance Academy during her time at Bede’s. Jack Lyon from London achieved three distinction stars at BTEC, and Charis Cheung should be proud of her two A*’s and an A in English, Media and Drama.

Bede’s Deputy Head, John Tuson commented: "We are delighted with the results our pupils have achieved this year: They are incredibly strong, across the board.

"As always, while we are thrilled to see that, for example, 90% of our Economists earned a top grade, we are equally delighted by the success of those for whom academic progress has not always been so straightforward.

"We have always seen the joy that pupils gain from their time at Bede’s as our main priority, but that joy must be underpinned by outstanding academic outcomes.”

Bede’s Head & CEO, Peter Goodyer praised this year’s Upper Sixth, commenting: “I am delighted with this year’s impressive results which are a very fitting reward for the considerable endeavours of our pupils and their teachers.

"Our school is underpinned by the notion that every child can achieve their potential and is a place where pupils are encouraged to find joy in their pursuit of brilliance. This departing cohort should be proud not only of these outstanding results, but also their commitment inside and outside the classroom during their time with us.

"They are glowing symbols of Bede’s ethos and values and I know that they will be hugely successful in all their future aspirations.”